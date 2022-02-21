Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ananya Panday reacts to notion that younger generation ‘just wants to go from one partner to the other’

Ananya Panday responded to the notion that the present generation goes from one relationship to the next. She said that youngsters don’t want to ‘settle’ for something that they are not fully satisfied with.
Ananya Panday said that the current generation does not want to ‘settle’ for something that they are not entirely happy with.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ananya Panday addressed the idea that the younger generation hops from one relationship to the next. She was giving an interview along with her Gehraiyaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In a chat, the Gehraiyaan stars fielded questions from ‘Indian parents’. “Today’s generation just wants to go from one partner to the other, to the next,” was one of the claims.

Speaking to We Are Yuvaa, Ananya said, “I definitely think there is more access to meet more people and I think it also comes from what Deepika was saying about putting yourself first. You don’t want to settle and I don’t think that should be taken in a bad way as well. I probably don’t see it in a casual sense but I would see it as you don’t want to settle for something that doesn’t make you as happy or would not satisfy you as much.”

Ananya is currently rumoured to be dating her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. While they have not confirmed their relationship, they often hype each other up on social media. They also spent the New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya talked about how her expectations from a romantic relationship changed with time. “While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan’s films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love-struck eyes. After a while, I realised that love is a lot about communication and friendship,” she said.

Ananya will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. The film, which also stars Charmme Kaur, is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 25 in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

ananya panday
