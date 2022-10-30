Ananya Panday recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scenes, even OG Poo Kareena Kapoor is impressed

Birthday girl Ananya Panday turned to Kareena Kapoor for inspiration and dressed up as her iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. After stepping out in her new avatar at a Halloween party, Ananya posted a full video of herself mouthing dialogues from the film. She also recreated the popular scenes of Poo and earned praise from Kareena herself. Also read: Check out Ananya Panday's Poo-inspired Halloween look

In the video, Ananya wore a shimmery pink top with a short skirt. She also had a pink jacket with a fur scarf around her neck. The video copied Kareena’s introduction scene and even Ananya went on to mouth dialogues like, “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair” among many others.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “It’s my birthday today and it’s Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my alll time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I’m just a fan having a gala time don’t shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it.”

Reacting to it, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and added, “Faaaabbbb,” with red heart emojis. This is the second time that the actor has praised Ananya for her look. Meanwhile, Ananya’s best friend, Suhana Khan commented, “Love it.” The actor’s mom Bhavana Pandey added, “Hahahahaha you are crazyyyyyy when did you do all this ???”

Ananya celebrated her special day with the paparazzi. Earlier in the day, she was spotted cutting birthday cakes in front of the media. She also made a trip to Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church and offered quick prayer on her birthday.

Ananya was recently seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked Vijay’s Bollywood debut, however, it couldn't bring the audience to theatres. Ananya is currently working on her upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya is also a part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2.

