Ananya Panday remembers her late grandmother with childhood pics: 'You’re too loved to ever be forgotten'

Ananya Panday shared numerous photos of her grandmother, Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday, and paid tribute to her on Instagram. Snehlata died on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Ananya Panday paid tribute to her grandmother, Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday, on Sunday. Ananya took to Instagram and shared numerous photos of her late grandmother, including a few from the actor's childhood, along with a note to her 'angel'.

Ananya Panday wrote, "rest in power, my angel (heart emoji) when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair."

"She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," Ananya added.

The post received love from Ananya's friends and colleagues in the industry. Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya's best friend, commented, "(Heart emoji) Love you (heart emoji)." Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Navya Naveli Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi were among those who dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, too, commented with a heart emoji.

Snehlata died on Saturday. Numerous stars, including Bhavana and Chunky's friends, Seema Khan, Neelam and her husband Samir Soni attended the funeral and consoled the family members. Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also seen arriving for the last rites.

Also read: Anupam Kher recalls meeting Dilip Kumar at a party he gatecrashed, ‘walking behind him like a clown’

Earlier this year, Ananya had shared a picture with her grandmother and spoke about her influence on her life on the occasion of Women's Day. "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best. and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock," she wrote.

