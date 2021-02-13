Ananya Panday reveals she has an ‘ex box’ of memories from her past relationships: ‘I feel bad to burn cards’

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Ananya Panday teamed up with a dating app and weighed in on popular break-up rituals. She revealed that she has an ‘ex box’, in which she has stored movie tickets and other memories of her past relationships.

“My current relationship status is ‘we are just good friends’. I guess that is the Bollywood way of saying it,” Ananya said at the beginning of the video. However, she evaded answering when her last break-up happened.

Talking about the ritual of getting rid of keepsakes after a break-up, Ananya said, “I have like an ‘ex box’. Not like an Xbox, but a box. I feel bad to burn cards and all. I have film tickets and all in it. You know, memories.”

Ananya also offered some pearls of wisdom for people who are coping with a break-up: “I guess the advice that I would want to give people who are moving on would be, this is not the end, it is just a new beginning.”

Recently, Ananya was seen in a special appearance on the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The series gave a peek into the glamorous lives of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

Ananya will make her pan-Indian debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur. Currently, she is busy with her brand commitments, and will soon kick off the second schedule of the film. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Other than this, Ananya has Shakun Batra’s domestic noir in the pipeline. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.