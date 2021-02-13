IND USA
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share how her side of family cheered loudly during 'sombre moment' at wedding. Watch

Nick Jonas teased Priyanka Chopra about beating her at their wedding games. She, meanwhile, opened up about how her boisterous Indian family cheered during a 'sombre' moment at their Christian wedding.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra got candid in a conversation with Nick Jonas to promote her recently released memoir Unfinished. During the chat, he teased her about losing to him at the ring game and other games at their wedding.

In a video shared online by a fan club, Nick asked Priyanka about her favourite memory from the wedding. “Was it when I beat you like, three or four times at the ring game? Or the other various wedding games that I won?” he teased.

“Funny! So, most north Indian weddings have little games built into them which the bride and groom have to play, and yes, Nick may have beat me multiple times,” she explained, but he corrected her, “Me, and my family and friends.”

Priyanka acknowledged that ‘Team Groom fairly and squarely may have won, except for cricket.’ She went on to explain that the games were not ‘real competition’ but more of an ice-breaker between the bride and groom’s families.

“You know, that part was my favourite, actually. Just to be able to see your family and my family sort of getting to know each other and dipping into things that they had never done. Especially my Indian family...a lot of them had never been to a Christian wedding, so for them to understand... Especially that moment when your mom at the rehearsal told everyone that this is a sombre moment and everyone has to be quiet. But the Indians couldn't be quiet. As soon as everyone started walking down the aisle, they were like, 'yeaaaah',” Priyanka laughed. Nick assured her that their cheering ‘made it all the better’.


“It was just really funny. The same way around, to see the milni where everyone was just picking each other up, your side of the family, my side of the family…. Just how much people respected and enjoyed our differences...that was my favourite part,” she continued.

Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to honour each other’s traditions.

