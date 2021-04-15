Ananya Panday reveals Suhana Khan is the 'makeup guru' of their squad with Shanaya Kapoor: 'I am the worst'

Actor Ananya Panday, who is childhood best friends with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, revealed in a new interview who among them is the best at makeup, and who is the worst.

Ananya, the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, grew up around Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, and Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

In an interview with Vogue India, she said that Suhana is the 'makeup guru' of their squad. "She does the perfect winged liner!" Ananya said, before conceding, "I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.”

Ananya continued, "Honestly, I have a very balanced equation with beauty and makeup. “I feel like I have two personalities. I love being that glamorous girl, dressing up, and getting my pictures clicked. But when I am not working, I want the complete opposite of that. And I like having that balance.”

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She has since appeared in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Next up, she'll be seen in another Karan Johar production, Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Shanaya, meanwhile, was recently unveiled as the latest client of Karan's Dharma Cornerstone agency. She will make her acting debut under his banner as well.

Also read: Ananya Panday misses besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as Kolkata Knight Riders mark first win

Suhana is also expected to join the film industry, and Ananya in an earlier interview had spoken about how excited she is for her friend. “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana,” she had told Mid-Day.