Ananya Panday reveals why Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor don't 'ask her for advice' ahead of their Bollywood debuts

Ananya Panday often shares photos with her childhood friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The actor spoke about them in a new interview ahead of their acting debut in Bollywood. Ananya, who was seen in Karan Johar-backed 2019 film Student of the Year 2 for the first time, spoke about what Suhana and Shanaya discuss with her when the three meet; and it has nothing to do with them seeking Ananya's advice before they make their Bollywood debut. Also read: Ananya Panday says she is 'drama queen' while BFF Suhana Khan is 'most-loving'

Suhana, who will be soon making her acting debut with The Archies, is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and reality TV star Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, which is being backed by Karan Johar. Ahead of their first films, Ananya spoke about Suhana and Shanaya, and said she feels she is 'not in a position to impart wisdom' to the budding actors.

“Whenever we meet, we just have normal discussions, just like when three friends meet and talk. It’s not like I sit down and impart wisdom. I don’t feel I am in a position to do that anyway... To me, they are my best friends who I have grown up with; our equation won’t change. I don’t think they would give me that kind of importance to come and ask me for advice. We learn from each other and also trouble each other equally. I don’t think anything has changed as far as our dynamics are concerned," Ananya Panday told ETimes.

Zoya Akhtar's highly-anticipated Netflix film The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana Khan alongside Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda, and is scheduled to be released this year. Meanwhile, Shanaya's upcoming film Bedhadak is produced by Dharma Productions, and will feature her alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline, among other films.

