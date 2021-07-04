Ananya Panday’s beachside ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment’ fails, Farah Khan wants to choreograph her in part 2

Ananya Panday tried to recreate a ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment’ on the beach but it did not go as expected. She shared a series of pictures in which she was seen wearing a short white dress with an oversized bomber jacket.

In the first photo, Ananya Panday was seen running on the sand, while in the next, she swept her hair to one side and posed for the camera. The third was a candid click and in the last image, she had an unhappy expression. “Having my ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment with myself (it clearly didn’t end well),” she captioned her Instagram post.

Farah Khan offered to step in next time and commented, “Part 2 i ll choregraph u in it.” Ananya’s aunt Deanne Panday dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Ananya got a lot of love from fans as well. “Wow beautiful,” one wrote, while others described her as ‘so cute’, ‘stunning’, ‘angel’ and ‘slayer’. A fan page commented, “How can someone be so perfect.”

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The romantic action film released in 2000 and was a major blockbuster.

On Friday, Ananya joined her close friends Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda for a girls’ night. Shanaya posted pictures of the three of them goofing around and wrote on Instagram, “My kinda crazy.”

Meanwhile, Ananya will soon make her pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from this, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I am also really excited for this film because Shakun is like a dream director for me. I have this list of people that I want to work with and Shakun is on that list. So for me when I got the opportunity to work with him, I put a tick mark near his name. It was really surreal for me. It was everything I could have dreamed of.”