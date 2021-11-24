Ananya Panday shares ‘bathrobe in a car’ photos from Liger’s night shoot, mom Bhavana Panday reacts

Ananya Panday who is currently shooting in the US for her upcoming film Liger shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The actor was seen wearing a bathrobe over a dress inside a car.

On Wednesday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures donning a white bathrobe from Las Vegas, Nevada. She captioned it, "‘bathrobe in a car’ series (don’t ask why, I can’t explain) #NightShoot #LIGER.”

Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday reacted to the pictures with laughing emojis. Bhavana's friend and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Maheep's daughter and Ananya's friend, Shanaya Kapoor commented with heart emojis. Seema Khan called her ‘pretty,’ while Neelam Kothari commented ‘doll,’ on her pictures.

Ananya is currently shooting in Las Vegas for her upcoming film Liger. In the film, she will be seen romancing South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of their project. Earlier, Ananya shared a picture with Mike from the sets of Liger and captioned it, “We’re clearly getting along really well.”

Ananya recently shared a series of pictures in which she was seen riding a horse. She captioned it, “yay or neigh.” In the pictures, Ananya posed while sitting on a horse donning a cowboy hat, in another picture she was seen petting a horse.

Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday's eldest daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya bagged Filmfare Award and Zee Cine Award in the Best Female Debut category. Apart from Liger, she will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.