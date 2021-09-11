Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / What Chunky Panday told a kid on being asked if he used to be famous: ‘Tu jaake teri mummy ko pooch’
Chunky Panday in the ‘mahurat shot’ for his first movie Aag Hi Aag.
What Chunky Panday told a kid on being asked if he used to be famous: ‘Tu jaake teri mummy ko pooch’

Chunky Panday has shared the one incident when he realised just how obsolete he had become for the new generation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Actor Chunky Panday has revealed the one incident when he realised he had become an obsolete figure for the new generation. Chunky, who made his debut in Bollywood with Aag Hi Aag in 1987, could not find great work in India after a few years and shifted focus to the Bangladesh film industry. When he returned a few years later, he realised the newer generation did not know who he was.

Speaking about the time he felt hurt by a child's comment, Chunky told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, "The biggest incident that happened to me was when I went to a wedding and five-year-old kid came up to me and said, ‘Uncle, uncle, suna hai tum hero the ek zamane ke. Aapka naam kya hai (Uncle, I heard you used to be a big hero some time ago. What's your name)?’ I felt quite hurt by it. I told him, 'Beta, tu jaake apni mummy ko pooch mera naam kya hai. Teri mummy mujhe zaroor jaanti hogi (Son, go ask your mummy about it, she must know me for sure)."

Chunky said that after finding recognition in Bangladesh, he got married to Bhavana Pandey. However, she pushed him to come back to working in Indian movies, which she said had made him who he was. 

Speaking about why he could not find work in Bollywood despite starring in hit films, Chunky said that it was because he had always been a part of multi-starrer movies. As years went by, stars such as Govinda, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar kept popping up each year and insisted on doing solo movies, leaving not much room for actors such as Chunky. He, however, confessed that had he taken up character roles back then, he might have found better work.

Chunky was recently seen in the web series Abhay 2 with Kunal Kemmu, in which he played a cannibalistic serial killer. His latest release is Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

