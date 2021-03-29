Ananya Panday shares Holi memory featuring BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan calls them 'dolls'

With a majority of Holi parties on hold this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities are digging into the archives to pull out their favourite Holi memories. Ananya Panday shared an adorable photograph of herself celebrating as a child, with her best friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya and Suhana stood in matching white outfits, while Shanaya sat on a swing, dressed in a black and red outfit. All three had colours smeared on them. “Happy holi!!!!!” Ananya wrote on Instagram, along with different coloured heart emojis. “My best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always,” she added.

Farah Khan commented, “Dolls,” along with a heart emoji. Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey and Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, wrote, “Awwww my babies,” followed by heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Even fans showered love on the three girls. “Youuu look so cutee,” one wrote. “@suhanakhan2 @ananyapanday @shanayakapoor02 Three Queens,” another commented. “Happy Holi Annie love you stay safe,” a third wrote.

Ananya made her big-screen debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 in 2019, opposite Tiger Shroff. She has Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline. She will also star in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, which will mark her pan-India debut.

Shanaya, who started her journey in films as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has signed her first film as an actor. She has signed with Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency and will kick off the shoot of her debut film in July.

Meanwhile, Suhana is currently studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She, like her father Shah Rukh Khan, wants to become an actor. She has acted in plays and short films.