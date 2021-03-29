IND USA
Karan Johar kept his Holi 2021 celebrations low-key.
Karan Johar’s Holi 2021 with twins Yash and Roohi is ‘organic, safe and still celebratory’. See photos

  • Karan Johar gave a glimpse of his 'safe' and intimate Holi 2021 celebrations with his mother Hiroo Johar and twins, Yash and Roohi. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar gave his Insta-fam a peek into his low-key ‘organic’ and ‘safe’ Holi 2021 celebration with his twins, Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo Johar. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Organic Safe and still celebratory !!! Happy Holi to everyone !!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever...”

Many of Karan’s Bollywood colleagues sent their love and wishes in the comments section. “Happy holi,” Malaika Arora wrote, along with a heart emoji. “Oh my god !!! They are sooo adorable!!! Big hug to these munchkins,” producer Deepshika Deshmukh commented. Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Soni Razdan dropped heart emojis.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karan would share daily videos of Yash and Roohi’s cute antics, which he called the ‘Toodles’ series. The children would often roast his fashion choices and even gave him the advice to wear ‘simple clothes’.

On Yash and Roohi’s birthday last month, Karan shared a cute video, in which he wished them. However, they responded by saying that they were tired, and went on to diss his clothes as ‘shiny and yucky’.

Last year, in December, Karan announced a talent management agency -- Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) -- in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh. Film critic Rajeev Masand has been appointed as its Chief Operating Officer. “We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

DCA introduced its newest talent, actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, earlier this month. While details of her debut film are yet to be revealed, she will begin shooting for it in July.

Story Saved
