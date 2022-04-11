Ananya Panday sings lullaby for baby sister Rysa Panday in this throwback video, fans call them 'cuties'. Watch

Actor Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey shared a childhood video of her daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday on Instagram. In the video, Ananya can be seen holding Rysa in her arm and singing a lullaby for her. Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, which was released on February 11, 2022. Also Read: Ananya Panday hopes Bollywood doesn't make any more remakes: 'I don't really want to see more...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhavna shared the video on Sunday, on the occasion of siblings day. In the video, Ananya can be seen holding Rysa in her arms. Chunky can be heard laughing and saying, “Ananya don't manhandle her.” At one point, Ananya stands up with Rysa in her arms and sings Rock-A-Bye Baby lullaby for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film producer Shabinaa Khan commented, “Oh god !!!! Look at Rysaaas face.” Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Uff. This is gold!" One fan commented, “Little Ananya's voice is love.” Another person wrote, “This is the best thing I saw this morning.” One fan said, “I just can't get enough of this video. Watching it again and again. So sweet,” and many called the sisters “cuties.”

Ananya and Rysa share a strong bond. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya had shared that she values Rysa's opinion a lot. During the promotions of her recent release Gehraiyaan, she was asked whose praise she valued the most. Ananya answered, "For me, my biggest compliment was my younger sister Rysa because she is a huge cinema lover and she wants to be a filmmaker herself. So, it's really hard to please her. But she loved it. She said, 'This is kind of film that I want to make'. So that was a big compliment."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She will be seen next in the sports-action drama Liger, which will have a theatrical release on August 25, 2022. Directed and written by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars actor Vijay Devarakonda and former boxing world champion Mike Tyson. Karan Johar has co-produced the project with Vijay, Charmme Kaur, and Puri. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON