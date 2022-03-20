Ananya Panday hopes Bollywood doesn't make any more remakes: 'I don't really want to see more...'

Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her last release Gehraiyaan these days. The film, which released on Amazon Prime Video last month, was well received by critics even if it had polarising reviews from the viewers. In her short career, Ananya has already worked in one remake - Pati, Patni Aur Woh - but the actor is hoping that is the extent of remakes for her career for now. In a recent interview, the actor said she is hoping the trend of remakes in Bollywood dies down. (Also read: Ishaan Khatter's mom Neliima Azeem says Ananya Panday is part of ‘family circle’)

In a recent interaction, Ananya opened up about wanting to do more new work and going down a path where there is more original, fresh content for the audience. She said she wasn't sure what she felt about remakes anymore.

Speaking to ETimes, Ananya said, "I'm hoping that we don't make any more remakes. I'm really happy with this. This path that we're going down where we're kind of telling an original, braver, complex story. So, I'm kind of in that phase where I don't really want to see more remakes."

The actor further spoke about the trend of Bollywood filmmakers remaking stories from the South, and said, "I think they know exactly what their audience wants. They create some different kind of magic as well. I personally don't know how I feel about remakes anymore."

Ananya is currently working on Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, along with former world champion boxer Mike Tyson. Ananya and Vijay were recently spotted chatting heartily at film producer Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday night.

In addition to Liger, Ananya is also shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which her co-stars are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

