Ananya Panday spends Sunday afternoon in Bandra, best friend Suhana Khan says 'Take me also'

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared pictures from her fabulous afternoon on Sunday in Bandra. She posted pictures while eating food, roaming on streets with friends and a cup of coffee. Along with her many fans, Suhana Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reacted to her post. (Also read: Jennifer Winget spends Sunday afternoon after with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and a feast. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Ananya wore a white crop top with cargo pants. She accessorised her look with quirky blue cap for Sunday afternoon. She wore evil eye earrings and carried a sling bag. She shared a small video capturing her friends walking down the lane in the background. She stood in narrow lane with yellow walls and gave a pose looking backwards. She also shared a picture of grafitti wall with a picture of woman and it read, “Not the struggle of being woman but the power of being one.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “Nothing like walking around Bandra on a Sunday afternoon (walking cat emoji).”Her best friend Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Take me also.” Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Yum (drooling face emoji).” Film Producer Rhea Kapoor commented, “Cutie.” Musician Lisa Mishra wrote, “Cutuuuuuuu.”

Reacting to the post, one of Ananya's fans wrote, “Wow.” Another fan commented, “You are looking like a Doll.” Other fan wrote, “My gorgeous baby.” “Missing Bandra walks”, commented one person.

Ananya was last seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked Vijay's acting debut in Bollywood. However, the film did not do well at the box office.

She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl in the pipeline. Dream Girl 2 will release on 29th June 2023 in cinemas. The movie's star cast also includes Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz alongside Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON