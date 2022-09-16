Dream Girl 2 teaser: Ananya Panday joins cast, Ayushmann Khurrana does a 'Puja' for Bollywood's prosperity

Actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared a video announcing her upcoming project, Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie's star cast also includes Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. In the clip a person says, “Bollywood ko nazar lag gyi hai.” (Bollywood has got evil's eye). To which Ayushmann says, “Han bhai, DVD pe chala raha hoon fir bhi nhi chal rahi, isliye Mathura aaya hoon.” (Yes brother, that is why I am playing movie on DVD and still it is not working, hence came to Mathura.) (Also read: Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana film brings MeToo to Mahabharat. Watch video)

She captioned the post, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par.” She used the hashtags #DreamGirl2 in in cinemas on 29th June 2023. Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on this amazing announcement. One of her fans commented, “Very nice.” Actor Neelam wrote, “Fabb.” Another fan wrote, “Beautiful.” Other fan commented, “Waiting.”

Dream Girl was a 2019 hit and starred Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann.

Ayushmann has completed a decade in the industry earlier this year, made his film debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. After starting his career as a Radio Jockey, the actor was a video jockey, participated in reality television shows, and worked as an anchor for several years before he signed his first film.

He will be seen next in Doctor G, in the role of a gynaecologist. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha. The film is a social-comedy which will also deliver a special message to the audience.

Ananya was last seen in Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

