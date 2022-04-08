Ananya Panday wishes HT City on 23rd birthday: We are the same age, HT City!!

April is HT City’s 23rd birthday month and look who’s wishing us on this special occasion. It is Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, another young, vibrant 23-year-old. Here’s what the actor has to say about being a Bollywood actor and youth icon.

We are 23 and so are you. Your wish for us…

A very, very happy 23rd birthday to HT City! Keep soaring to greater heights! And also, we are the same age.

How has the film industry changed in the last 23 years according to you since you come from a film family and are now an actor yourself?

Cinema has become a lot more universal and there are a lot more opportunities out there for all kinds of talent with so many new platforms opening up. We all enjoy the big screen masala films in theatres and also like watching the more intimate stories at home. We’re exposed to so many stories from all over our country and the world. As an actor, I think it’s the best time to be working and challenging myself.

What is it like to be an empowered 23 year old female actor in a predominantly male environment like cinema?

It’s a huge responsibility to be a part of a culture that’s now changing and giving women the opportunities they’ve always deserved. As a young, female actor, I can only ensure that I do justice to the characters that I take up. There has been a huge shift in the way women are portrayed on screen today, and accepted by the audiences. I feel blessed to be a part of an industry that is writing roles for women, which also are multidimensional. There is a lot more female technicians, writers, DOPs (Director of Photography), directors working on set now and that is such a welcome change!

How exciting is it to be a young, female actor given the different kinds of films that are being made, and the roles that you are getting to play onscreen?

I’m very grateful for all the different content that is being made and the opportunities I’ve gotten so far. The characters I got to play, and the stories I’ve been a part of have been so different from one another. It’s probably one of the most exciting times because there are so many layers and complexities of the characters to dive into. As an actor, I am trying to not put myself in any sort of box I want to try a little bit of everything and challenge myself and evolve with every film and character. If you see, even the films I am doing like Liger is very different from a Gehraiyaan or even a Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

You also have the digital social responsibility, ‘So Positive’, which you started a while back. What was your vision behind starting it? Also, how do you manage to balance that with your bust work schedule?

So Positive begun as starting a conversation on cyber bullying. I felt it was a prevalent issue that was not being addressed. I wanted to build a safe community where people didn’t feel like they were alone and could come to, to look for resources if they ever needed help in a cyber bullying incident. For me, So Positive has now become a way of life. And hence, I never feel the need to balance it out with my work. It’s what I choose to imbibe in everything I do or say. For me, it has become a general sense of kindness — to yourself and others. It’s about using social media for social good. There’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up with it so stay tuned.

