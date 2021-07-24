Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Angad Bedi reveals the person who will get to name his second baby with Neha Dhupia, had named Mehr too
Angad Bedi reveals the person who will get to name his second baby with Neha Dhupia, had named Mehr too

Actor Angad Bedi has said that his father, Bishan Singh Bedi will be the one to name his second child. Neha Dhupia is pregnant for the second time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are expecting their second child.

Actor Angad Bedi is excited to become a father again. The actor is expecting his second child with wife Neha Dhupia, the announcement of which, they made earlier this week.

Neha and Angad, while looking forward to the baby's arrival, have not decided on a name for the baby yet. They are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Mehr.

Speaking to Zoom, Angad revealed that he wishes his father, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi to name their second child. "We will, let's see. We haven't decided yet. I would love my father to name the baby. I would love my father's blessings to be upon my children," he said.

Angad added that Bishan was also the one who inspired Mehr's name. "Even with Mehr, the big role to play in naming her, he (my father) would always speak mehr kare before putting the phone down. And Neha liked the name then. (So she said), my father (Angad's) says the name so often, we should take that name. Now, let's see, hopefully, it is something which we will work towards. It is all very exciting. So I am just waiting to be in that zone with my wife," he added.

Also read: Shamita Shetty shares note of support for Shilpa Shetty after Raj Kundra's arrest: 'This too shall pass my darling'

Angad and Neha made the pregnancy announcement with a special post. Sharing a picture with Mehr and Neha, Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."

Speaking about Neha's second pregnancy, Angad said it has not been easier on her the second time around. "It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime experience," he said, speaking with Pinkvilla.

