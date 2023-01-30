Angad Bedi’s preparing for a 400 metre sprinting race

For Angad Bedi, fitness is a lifestyle not just a trend. The actor tries to find various ways to embrace fitness and the recent one being sprinting.

Angad during training

Bedi is preparing for a 400 metre sprinting race for a tournament in Mumbai in February. He has been preparing with coach by Brinston Miranda, who has multiple gold medals in sprinting to his credit including World masters 5th place in 2016.

Bedi shares, “I have always been a sportsperson at heart. As sports has been an important part of my upbringing, sometimes adding it to my fitness routines keeps it interesting. I have had the opportunity to represent Delhi in Under 16 and Under 19 in cricket. Now, track and field is something that has taken up my interest. I have admired athletes like Milkha Singh, Carl Lewis and Ben Johnson. I have been training for three years now under Brinston Miranda. During the lockdown, I suffered a bad injury on my knee which took its toll on me but I wanted to test my knee on the track as well. Now, I am happy to be timing well.”

The actor, who has Ghoomer and anthology Lust Stories 2 coming up next, admits he is not a marathon runner and has trained his body to run 100, 200 and 400 metres. “I am working on the explosive side of my body which is speed, strength and conditioning. These are the variables that I require to work on the most. They help me in agility, power and making quicker decisions. I have followed track field events closely and I have been training with Miranda for three years now and I think my timing has got a lot better. Hopefully, I will be able to compete soon. If I am able to complete 400 m in 60 to 63 secs then that would be my medal,” he ends.

