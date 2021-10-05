Angad Bedi steals a kiss from Neha 'when her parents aren't around': 'Badi der se try kar rahe hain'

Angad Bedi has shared a sweet video from the hospital where Neha Dhupia gave birth to their second child. The two shared a kiss, much to Angad's delight.

The video shows Angad Bedi recording his and Neha's activities and saying, “Badi der se try kar rahe hain… (we have been trying for quite some time)," while Neha is sitting on the hospital bed and bending down for something. On noticing Angad, says asks him, “What do you want?” and he says, “Aaja, aaja (Come here).” She gives him a kiss, and he replies, “That's how you steal a kiss, when her parents aren't around.”

Angad wrote in caption, “Jab kabhi mile ek second!! (whenever you find a second) @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do. #reels.” She reacted with “My heart,” in the comments section.

The couple were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The two are already parents to two-year-old daughter Mehr.

The couple were flooded with congratulatory messages for the birth of the baby. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Congratulations” whereas Tahira Kashyap simply dropped a heart and a raising hands emoji in the comments section of the post.

Neha had shared a glimpse of her feet as she tried to get a hold of herself after childbirth. She had written, "Getting back up on my feet.”

Neha's close friend and actor Soha Ali Khan was the first one to share a picture from the hospital. She had visited her immediately after she gave birth and had written, “Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! lots of love and blessings always !!” Neha flashed a victory sign to the camera and smiled from the hospital bed.

Angad had announced the birth of his second child with a picture from Neha's pregnancy photo shoot. He had written, . “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!” he wrote, adding heart emojis."