Angad Bedi wishes wife Neha Dhupia on birthday with unseen pic from her pregnancy photoshoot. See post

Actor Angad Bedi on Friday wished his wife, actor Neha Dhupia, as she rang in her 42nd birthday. Taking to Instagram, he shared an unseen picture of them and dedicated a note to Neha. In the picture, Neha holds her baby bump while Angad hugs her from behind.

Angad Bedi captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You don't need to be celebrated only on 27 th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high."

He also wrote, "I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I Love You Mehr ki maa @prasadnaaik #happybirthday," followed by several emojis.

Reacting to his post, she wrote, "This message has my heart. I love you beyond words, my love." Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happpppyyyy Birthday." Kubbra Sait commented, "Happy happy @nehadhupia you are the OG!" Tannaz Irani said, "Happy birthday darling Neha! It was lovely being you at a show we did. Very real very soft spoken and honest girl you are! Blessings for your new arrival too."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Angad shared a picture of a birthday cake and wrote, "@nehadhupia wish you a very happy birthday my love" followed by heart eye and red heart emojis.

In his next story, he wrote, "My girl (red heart emojis) it's your birthday (partying face emoji) @nehadhupia." The birthday song played as the background music of his Instagram Stories.

Taking to his Instagram Stories too, he shared a picture of a birthday cake.

The instrumental tune of the birthday song played as the background music of his Instagram Stories.

Angad and Neha got married in May 2018, and a few months later, they welcomed their daughter Mehr. The couple is now expecting their second child.