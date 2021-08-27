When Neha Dhupia revealed what made her different from other girls at Miss India: 'There's no smoking, no drinking'

Neha Dhupia turns 41 on Friday. She has been working as an actor in Bollywood since 2003 but her journey to stardom started in 2002, when she won the Miss India crown.

When she participated in the pageant, Neha was asked about what motivates her and what sets her apart from others. A video from the show also shows her talking about the same.

Speaking about herself, Neha said, "As compared to the other girls, my system has got no toxins set in. There is no smoking, no drinking. If they tell me to get up at 6, I am up and ready at 6. I have never complained."

She added, "I don't want anyone to tell me I am beautiful. That's not why I am here. What I am looking at today is to be an achiever. By winning this competition, I can call myself one."

After being crowned as Miss India, Neha made her acting debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003. She later starred in films such as Chup Chup Ke, Delhi Heights, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local and others. She also became a judge on Roadies.

Also read: Neha Dhupia: I was pregnant when Angad got Covid

In 2018, Neha married actor Angad Bedi and the two became parents to daughter Mehr. Neha is now expecting their second baby. Speaking about it, Neha told Hindustan Times, "The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body reacts to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier."

Neha, who is due in October, added, “The one thing that overwhelms me is the world we’re living in. There’s a lot of uncertainty that goes into your head, like are we bringing our child into a safe zone or not. But as a mum, you always have that in our mind, if you’re good enough. These are some of the questions that overwhelm you."