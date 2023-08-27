Anil Kapoor celebrates 18 years of No Entry, calls it ‘timeless comedy’; Lara Dutta says: We're finally adulting now

Actor Anil Kapoor took us back to the No Entry times by sharing memories on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the movie. To make this day more special, Anil dropped stills captured during the shooting of the film featuring his co-stars including Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta on his Instagram Stories. (Also Read | Anil Kapoor cannot stop smiling as grandson Vayu rests on Sonam Kapoor's shoulder in new pic)

Anil Kapoor and Lara Dutta in No Entry.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Celebrating 18 years of #NoEntry! A timeless comedy! Here's to the amazing memories!” Re-sharing Anil’s post, Lara Dutta wrote, “We're finally adulting now! Such a blast this was!!”

Anil dropped stills from No Entry on his Instagram Stories.

Released in the year 2005, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin. In 2021, on Salman's birthday, the actor hinted at a sequel to the film which is in progress. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The multi-star cast film No Entry follows the story of three married men who hide their illicit relationship from their wives and get into big trouble.

Meanwhile, Anil will be next seen in an action thriller film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that he also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of Fighter unveiled an intriguing motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into the frame. The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit. Next, there are Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. They were also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.