Anil Kapoor cannot stop smiling as grandson Vayu rests on Sonam Kapoor's shoulder in new pic

Anil's Instagram post

Anil took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of him looking at his grandson Vayu, who is in the arms of his mother Sonam. Both Anil and Sonam are seen smiling in the black-and-white image. Anil is wearing a shirt while Sonam seems to be in traditional wear, also sporting danglers.

Anil captioned the post as, “Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy… @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji).”

Reactions to Anil's post

Sonam responded to Anil's post in its comment section. She wrote, “Love you dad (red heart emoji).” Sunita Kapoor, Anil's wife and Sonam's mom, also posted red heart emojis in the comments. Anil's younger brother and actor Sanjay Kapoor also posted a red heart emoji, and so did his wife Maheep Kapoor, who is one of the lead stars of Netflix India Original series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Vayu's first birthday celebration

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos from their celebratory lunch and puja. The family donned traditional wear while Vayu looked adorable in a turquoise kurta and white pants. The first picture showed Sonam and Anand holding Vayu during the puja.

One photo was a family portrait where Anil and Sunita posed with Anand's family. Sonam also shared a candid photo of herself laughing and playing with Vayu. She was wearing a salwar suit.

Sonam wrote in the caption, “Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with the family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."

Sonam married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She gave birth to Vayu on August 20, 2022.

