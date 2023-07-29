Anil Kapoor says Bollywood colleagues told him 'Tom Cruise mein woh baat nahi rahi' when he worked with him

Actor Anil Kapoor recently talked about his costar Tom Cruise during an interview and revealed how people's perception of the Hollywood star changed with time. Tom and Anil have worked together in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Anil said in the past people have passed snide remarks about the actor. Also read: Anil Kapoor hypes Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise after he shares new Top Gun: Maverick pic Tom Cruise and Anil worked together in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011).

Anil Kapoor and Tom Cruise

However, these people from Bollywood have now become a fan of Tom Cruise, Anil said. Anil and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol released in 2011. He starred as Brij Nath. Their film is the sequel to Mission: Impossible III (2006) and is the fourth instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series.

Anil Kapoor on remarks about Tom Cruise

Talking about Anil's love for Hollywood films, he told Film Companion, “I am looking forward to Christopher Nolan’s (Oppenheimer) — I always look forward to all his films. I look forward to Tom Cruise’s films, the kind of action he’s done. These are the people whom I really look up to. I was very fortunate when I did (Ghost Protocol), and when I spoke to my then colleagues, they said ‘Nahi nahi yaar, woh baat nahi hai (he isn't that great).’ I said, ‘Pata chalega aapko (you will find out).’ Now everybody’s a fan after Top Gun: Maverick.”

In the same interview, Anil also shared that he encouraged his friends from the industry to go for international projects. “I told them ‘International kaam bhi karo (try international projects),’ they said, ‘Nahi hum India main theek hai (we are fine in India).’ Later I realised that everyone secretly went to Los Angeles, everybody went to Netflix and Amazon,” Anil added.

Anil was last seen in The Night Manager part two where he reprised his role as dangerous arms dealer Shailendra Rungta. It is a remake of the 2016 British television series of the same name, adapted from John Le Carre's novel. Besides Anil, the series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee.

