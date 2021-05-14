Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anil Kapoor hypes Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise after he shares new Top Gun: Maverick pic
Anil Kapoor hypes Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise after he shares new Top Gun: Maverick pic

  • Tom Cruise shared a new picture from his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick. Anil Kapoor took to the comments section and expressed his excitement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 02:26 PM IST

Anil Kapoor is excited about Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. On the occasion of Top Gun Day, a patriotic day dedicated to the movie, Tom Cruise shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Top Gun sequel. In the picture, Tom dressed as Maverick is seen looking at a picture of his old team, who appeared in the 1986 movie.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tom said, "#TopGunDay is a day created by and dedicated to the fans. I can’t wait for you guys to see Top Gun: Maverick later this year." Anil took to the comments section and said, "Looking forward Tom."

Tom and Anil have worked together in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. As part of the promotions, Tom had travelled to India. Tom and Anil also visited the Taj Mahal as part of the trip.

Apart from Anil, several fans also cheered Tom. "Can’t wait for it," a fan commented. "You’re amazing Tom," added another. "I just can't wait," a third said. A fourth said, "been waiting and we are super excited!!!"

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, in an interview with Reuters, teased the upcoming Top Gun movie. "Well, Maverick is still Maverick, that's all I'm going to tell you ... He's still an engaging, fun character. And we take him on a really nice ride. He goes through a really nice character arc in this movie."

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says he can't fulfill his grandmother's wish: 'Relying on all married Kapoor khandan ke chirag'

Anil, on the other hand, was seen shooting for a movie with Fatima Sana Shaikh earlier this year. The duo was seen shooting in Rajasthan, where they celebrated Fatima's birthday as well. A few weeks ago, Anil made headlines after he was seen getting the second dose of the Covid-19 and his son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wasn't convinced that he was eligible for the vaccine (since the doses were being given to only people above the age of 45), solely because of Anil's looks.

