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Anil Kapoor admits he was absent from kids’ lives, even forgot their birthdays: 'Sunita was like a single parent'

Anil Kapoor reflects on his parenting, admitting he was often absent during his children's upbringing. He credits wife, Sunita, for being a near-single parent.

May 01, 2026 10:36 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a gutsy moment of self-reflection in a new interview, indicting himself over his parenting skills. The veteran actor, father of three, said he was not there for them as much as she should have been, and praised wife, Sunita Kapoor, for almost functioning like a single parent when their kids were young.

Anil Kapoor on parenting

Anil Kapoor with his children, actors Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

In a podcast interview with Lilly Singh, Anil spoke about the role he played in the upbringing of this three children - actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor. “I was hardly there. If my children say positive things about me, I feel happy that I have raised them well. But as a father, I could have been much better. I should have spent more time. In many ways, Sunita has been like a single parent. I was present, but not the way a father should be,” the actor admitted.

Anil said that he was not clued in to his children’s lives when they were growing up. “I barely knew which class they were in. I wouldn’t remember their birthdays—my wife would remind me. They would ask me, ‘When is my birthday?’ and I would go blank. But they have grown up to be wonderful, happy individuals,” the actor added.

Anil Kapoor’s personal life and family

 
sunita kapoor sonam kapoor anil kapoor bollywood
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