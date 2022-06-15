Anil Kapoor breaks down as he shares mom Nirmal Kapoor would sew his clothes in childhood: 'Meri mummy banati thi'

Actor Anil Kapoor welled up as he spoke about his childhood and his mother Nirmal Kapoor after listening to a contestant sing in the reality show Superstar Singer 2. Taking to Twitter, Sony TV shared a video in which contestant Mani sang Kya Hua Tera Wada from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977). Anil, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan appeared on the episode as special guests. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani eat vada pav in Mumbai Metro for Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions, fans ask 'is it allowed?')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Mani finished singing, his mother also came on stage. Talking to them Anil recalled how his mother would sew clothes for him. He said, "Mani ko dekh kar, unki mata ji ko dekh kar, mujhe apna bachpan yaad aagaya. Wo machine yaad aagayi. Sewing machine thi, haath se bhi chalti thi, paaun se bhi chalti thi (After seeing Mani and his mother, I'm reminded of my childhood. I remember the machine. It was a sewing machine that could be operated with both hands and feet)."

An emotional Anil then said, "Jis tarah aap ye pant aur shirt banati hai, mere liye bhi meri mummy banati thi. Aur aaj main yaha baitha hoon. Aap bhi bohot bade banoge (The way you stitch pants and shirt, my mother too used to sew for me. Today I'm sitting here. You will also reach great heights)." As the video ended, Varun and Mani were seen hugging Anil. Kiara showered love on Mani and Anil gave a kiss on his cheek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil, Varun and Kiara are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Recently, the trio was seen taking a ride in the Mumbai Metro and enjoying vada pav (a snack). However, fans pointed out that Mumbai Metro didn't allow food inside the train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JugJugg Jeeyo is set to be released in the theatres on June 24. Apart from Varun, Anil and Kiara, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also make a cameo in the film. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, the family drama is directed by Raj Mehta.

Anil will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and the director’s brother Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is set to be released on August 11, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON