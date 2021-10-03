Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor catches Sunita in a candid mood: For her I love turning photographer
bollywood

Anil Kapoor catches Sunita in a candid mood: For her I love turning photographer

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Anil Kapoor has shared two pictures of wife Sunita. 
By HT Entertainment Desk

Anil Kapoor turned photographer for wife Sunita and shared the photos on social media. The actor caught Sunita in a relaxed mood at home.

Sharing them, he wrote in caption, "For her I love turning photographer!" The picture received more than 22000 likes within a few minutes and got appreciative comments from fans and friends.

Their daughter Rhea Kapoor dropped several kiss-eye emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “This is absolutely adorable, I love you guys so much.” Another wrote in Sunita's praise, “Sunita u are so stunning.” One more commented, “So nice pic but even sweet of you to feel this way for your better half.”

Anil and Sunita have been married for 37 years and are counted among the most loved Bollywood couples. Anil had gifted her a brand new Mercedes on her birthday this year. In a romantic note confessing his love, Anil had written on Instagram on the occasion, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...”

Also read: Anil Kapoor gifts wife Sunita Kapoor a Mercedes car worth 1 crore on her birthday. See pics

In a Humans of Bombay post, Anil had said that he considered himself ‘bekaar (useless)’ as compared to Sunita. The couple dated for almost a decade before he proposed to her. “I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, Meri Jung, I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come… I can get married!” he said in the post.

