Anil Kapoor digs out photos of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor from family album as he misses them ‘just a little extra’

Anil Kapoor shared an emotional post on Sunday as he missed his two daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. While Sonam is married to Anand Ahuja and lives in London, Rhea recently got married to Karan Boolani and left her parental home.

Sharing a few throwback pictures of Sonam and Rhea, Anil wrote on Instagram, "I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today!! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor."

A childhood picture of the two showed Sonam feeding cake to Rhea at a birthday party. They were seen dressed in frocks as they celebrate a birthday with friends. Another was a candid picture of the two as kids. The third picture showed Anil in a white sherwani, posing with Sonam and Rhea, both in heavy lehengas, as they came together for a family portrait.

A fan wrote, “Awww so sweet.” Another commented, “Betiyan bahut pyari hoti hain (Daughters are very loving)... Beautiful pic” One more fan said, “A Great Father feeling.”

Sonam and Anand got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2018. The two are settled in London, although she often comes down to India for work. Rhea and Karan tied the knot in August this year. They got married at Anil's Mumbai residence in the presence of only a few family members and friends.

Sharing his feelings after Rhea's wedding, Anil had written on Instagram, “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed #KaranBoolani @RheaKapoor #SunitaKapoor @anandahuja @sonamakapoor @HarshKapoor_ (sic).”

Anil distributed sweets to the paparazzi waiting outside their house after Rhea's wedding and said, "Dil se de rahe hai, aashirwaad do, blessing do, aap logo ka good wishes, aap logo ka wishes, thank you so much, jaise Sonam ko aapne wish kiya, aaj Rhea ko wish kijiye, please (I'm giving this with all my heart, give your blessings and good wishes, just the way you gave Sonam Kapoor your best wishes, please give Rhea Kapoor your wishes too).”