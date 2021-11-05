Inside Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party: Khushi Kapoor cuts birthday cake, poses with Janhvi-Arjun for family photos

Anil Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The Kapoors, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, gathered together to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram, Anshula shared a bunch of photos from inside the party. “Sparkly, shimmery, blurry, happy, comfy Diwali! #FamJam #MyFavPeople,” she captioned her post. She shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Blurry, candid, sparkly, comfy nights are the best kinda nights.”

In one picture, Khushi, Arjun, Shanaya and Anshula looked at Janhvi with wide smiles on their faces. There were also group photos featuring Rhea, Harsh Varrdhan and Anil’s mother Nirmal Kapoor, who was in a wheelchair.

Rhea shared a picture of Khushi blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. She turned 21 on Friday. Anil and Boney Kapoor could be seen in the background. Arjun also shared a picture from the party and wrote, “Happy birthday @khushi05k !!! @janhvikapoor spoilt this birthday pic of yours by frowning... I hope this year she stops stealing your clothes to cover up for this fiasco photoshoot...”

Rhea Kapoor wished Khushi Kapoor on Instagram.

Janhvi shared a couple of photos with Khushi and Boney. In the first picture, Boney gave Janhvi a kiss on the forehead as they posed with Khushi. They all had wide smiles on their faces in the second image. +

Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora was missing from the group photos. She joined him at the party and videos of them walking inside hand-in-hand were shared online. They also posed together for the paparazzi.

Khushi, meanwhile, shared photos of her look for the night and wrote, ‘21’ along with diya and heart emojis. “Want to eat u,” Aaliyah Kashyap commented on her post, while Shanaya dropped heart emojis.

Khushi Kapoor shared pictures of herself in a pink lehenga on Instagram.

Like her mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi, Khushi wants to act and is studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). In her ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA, she said that she has always looked at the film industry from afar. “I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it,” she said.