Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Malaika Arora arrives with Arjun Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor-Khushi pose together, see pics

On the occasion of Diwali, actor Anil Kapoor hosted a grand party at his Mumbai residence for friends and family. Many Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor lit up the party with their presence.

In the pictures captured outside Anil's house, Janhvi can be seen wearing a light green saree, while her sister Khushi Kapoor wore a pink off-shoulder lehenga-choli. They posed with their father, Boney Kapoor, who wore a pink kurta with pyjamas.

Boney Kapoor and his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor arrive at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash.(Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora arrived with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. She wore a pink silk saree with a choker and bangles. Her hair was tied into a neat bun. Arjun was dressed in a black kurta-pyjama.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted outside Anil Kapoor residence.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, posed for the paparazzi. She wore a sea-green saree. She has previously appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Shanaya Kapoor spotted outside Anil Kapoor residence.(Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay shared a picture from the party, where his mother Nirmal Kapoor was seen with his daughter Shanaya. He captioned the picture, “This one is going to be my most precious picture. My beautiful Mother and my Daughter Happy Diwali #gratitude #godiskind." In the photo, both Shanaya and Nirmal can be seen wearing similar coloured outfits as they posed for the camera, holding hands.

Read More: Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani light up celebrations, see pics

Earlier, Anil shared a collage from the Diwali pooja at his home. In the pictures, he wore a white kurta-pyjama and prayed with folded hands. Anil wished his fans a “Happy Diwali.”

Anil Kapoor performing pooja.(Instagram)

Anil is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.