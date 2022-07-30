Anil Kapoor discusses fatherhood with son-in-law Anand Ahuja: 'I speak with some experience...'

Anand Ahuja celebrated his 39th birthday on July 29. Sonam Kapoor, who is pregnant with their first child together, wished the father-to-be and said that he was 'going to be the best dad'. Her father, actor Anil Kapoor, also expressed confidence that Anand is going to be a ‘phenomenal’ dad. Also Read| Sonam Kapoor tells Anand Ahuja he’s ‘going to be best dad’, he agrees

Anil Kapoor, who shares three children – Sonam Kapoor (37), Rhea Kapoor (35), and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (31) with his Sunita Kapoor – discussed fatherhood with his son-in-law as he shared a birthday wish. Anand also praised Anil's parenting and called him a 'great father' to Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh.

Anil shared a series of pictures of Anand Ahuja on Instagram on Saturday. While one showed the dad-to-be playing, others had him posing with Sonam. There was also a picture of Anil and Anand twinning in black as they posed together.

Anil captioned the post, Happy Birthday to the soon-to-be father @anandahuja! I speak with some experience when I say that this new phase of your lives is going to be the best one yet, and I just know that you're going to make a phenomenal father! We can't wait to share this incredible journey with you and see you live, grow and love through it... Love you my friend, son and son-in-law!”

Anil Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on birthday.

In the comments section, Anand replied, “AK (Anil Kapoor)! You’re an inspiration and a motivation in so many ways - on how to be focused on your own business without looking/being distracted by others; on how to constantly make yourself better; on being a great listener; and on knowing when to speak and when to let it be.”

Anand wrote that after Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh, Anil has also become a father to him and Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani. He wrote, “Now I’m realising that all these traits that have made you a great person are also what have made you such a great father to Sonam, Rhea, Harsh and now to Karan and I. These are all the learnings I hope to carry on to the next step!! Love you lots!”

Anand and Sonam married on May 8, 2018. The two announced on Instagram in March this year that they are expecting their first child. Sonam is currently in her third trimester.

