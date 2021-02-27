Anil Kapoor: Earlier it was like test match, today it’s IPL, the field is exciting for everyone in showbiz

He has managed to stay relevant even after 40 years of being in the film business, and continues to impress his fans with quite a variety of roles, even in his 60s. Sample this: Animal (a thriller), Jugg Jugg Jeeyo (a slice of life family drama), and Takht (a historical) — actor Anil Kapoor has an interesting slate of films lined up next.

He says times are such today that everyone can get work. “Earlier, there was a test match going on, only 11 players required. Now, it’s the IPL season, so many teams and players who are getting opportunities!” Kapoor continues, “The field is so exciting, for all players, nationally, internationally. The way it is happening in cricket, is exactly the same happening to people creating content. There are theatrical films, OTT films, television, you can become a big star in any of the formats, make as much money, same kind of fame, name in all of them.”

The way the 64-year-old approaches projects now is exactly the same as he did when he had just entered films. “With the same child like enthusiasm, excitement and hunger. I just love this profession and career,” he quips.

Therefore, juggling multiple projects hence must come naturally to him, more so because he started off when actors would shoot simultaneously for multiple films in a day, in shifts. However, Kapoor says things have changed now.

“Earlier, yes, there were so many other priorities one had to fulfil. Things worked differently, we would be doing multiple films. But you adapt to situations with time, and do exactly what is the best thing to do in that given year or month,” shares Kapoor.

The actor, who got back to work after the Covid lockdown with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, goes on to add, “It has been the same for me since when I started, till today. I do one film at a time now. You divide the year accordingly, give enough time for prep and shooting. You also have to give time to family. I don’t over stretch myself.”

The team of his next had a scare when two of his co-stars — Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor — were diagnosed Covid positive. Kapoor says, “We were in a bubble, and all precautions were being taken. There was a kind of situation when Varun and Neetu were tested positive, but in a way, we took that as a break for 10 days, rejuvenated ourselves, and came back with more energy, positivity, and finished. It was fantastic.”