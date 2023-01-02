Anil Kapoor gives Jeremy Renner a virtual hug as he wishes him speedy recovery after his New Year's day accident

Anil Kapoor has wished Hollywood actor and co-star Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery. The Hawkeye actor was seriously injured while ploughing snow at his home in Reno, Nevada during the weekend. Anil and Jeremy had shot for a Disney series in India in May last year. They had also worked on the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. (Also read: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant in Dehradun hospital after car accident: 'We made him laugh a lot')

Anil shared two throwback paparazzi pictures of him and Jeremy on Twitter and wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy.”

Anil Kapoor posted two pics with Jeremy Renner.

Jeremy injured himself on Sunday. He was airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," his spokesperson said, according to Deadline.

Jeremy is a two-time Oscar nominee who lives in Reno, near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe. Local reports stated that the region saw a winter storm on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada experiencing power blackouts. He injured himself while he was ploughing snow.

Jeremy will next be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, set to premiere January 15 on Paramount. He is best known for his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has played in several Avengers projects including Hawkeye.

Jeremy was in India last year during the shooting of Disney+ docu-series Rennervations. Several pictures of them shooting at Dholagarhi Devi Temple in Alwar had appeared online. Jeremy was also seen playing cricket with local kids during free time.

Anil has an impressive line up of films. He will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal this year. He also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. It is slated to release next year.

Last year, Anil was seen alongside his son Harsh Varddhan Kapoor in Netflix film, Thar. He also had a theatrical release, Jugjugg Jeeyo, which co-starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

