Anil Kapoor highlights 'uncanny resemblance' with his mother Nirmal Kapoor, shares their throwback pics

Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday took a trip down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of himself and his mother, Nirmal Kapoor. Taking To Twitter, he dropped the post in which he wrote about their 'uncanny resemblance'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, a young Anil Kapoor, without a moustache, posed for the camera. Nirmal Kapoor, who looked away from the lens, wore Indian wear. She sported a bindi on her forehead, wore jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Anil captioned the post, "The uncanny resemblance! #ThrowbackThursday."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Kapoor often shares pictures of his mother. Last month, on her birthday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture and wrote, "To the strongest, most radiant soul in our lives...You light up our lives with your love, patience and endless reserves of hope and optimism....Forever blessed to be your son. Happy Birthday Mom!"

He also shares pictures of his other family members, including his wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. His sons-in-law, Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani also feature in a few posts.

Recently, he shared a picture of Sunita on Instagram and wrote, "For her I love turning photographer! Shot on IPhone 13 Pro! @apple." On Sunita's birthday this year, Anil had gifted her a Mercedes car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...” he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor pours drinks as man in Sylvester Stallone mask holds tray at Bollywood party, Govinda claps. Watch old video

Meanwhile, fans will see Anil next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Anil also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, in the pipeline. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}