Anil Kapoor: 'I could have continued as sellable kind of leading man for 6-7 years more. I was not disillusioned'

Anil Kapoor has said he was advised to wait for 8-10 years before transitioning to senior characters but he took the plunge due to financial pressure. The actor, who has played Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor’s father in films, will now be seen as a police officer in his upcoming Netflix film, Thar. He will be seen with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on screen in the film. Also read: Anil Kapoor doesn't read reviews, throws assistant's phone for offending him. Watch fun video

Anil transitioned to senior characters in late 2000s. He played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, Sonam Kapoor's father in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Arjun Kapoor's uncle in Mubarakan and a father with big dreams for his daughter in Fanney Khan.

Talking about eventually transitioning to such roles, Anil Kapoor told Film Companion in an interview, "Everybody said I could have waited for 8-10 years more to take a transition. For 6-7 years more I could have continued as the so-called sellable kind of leading man. I said, ‘I don’t want to go through this stress now.' I said, ‘let me just take the transition and start doing good characters and have the younger leading man take over those responsibilities, so that they were not on my shoulders.' That was a great decision on my part, I was not disillusioned about myself. These are the moments when you have to be more realisitic and not be disillusioned. And here I am."

Anil also claimed that it was Harsh who advised him to agree to play Priyanka's father in Dil Dhadakne Do. As Anil had inhibitions, Harsh told Anil that he was not her father in real life but simply playing a character.

Besides Thar, Anil also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo lined up for release. It also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

