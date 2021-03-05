Anil Kapoor jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times, like in Parinda. Here is why

Anil Kapoor gave a hilarious caption to a picture of him and Jackie Shroff, in which the latter could be seen talking animatedly. Anil joked that Jackie threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirmed a film together.

“@bindasbhidu to me: Main phir se 16-17 thappad maarunga jaisa ki maine Parinda mein maare the agar nahi bataya ki humari film kab shuru hogi (I will slap you 16-17 times, like I did in Parinda, unless you tell me when we are beginning our film together),” he wrote, sharing a picture of them on Twitter.

Sharing another image, Anil shared his response. “Me to @bindasbhidu: Bohot jald... script par kaam chal raha hai (Very soon… The script is being worked upon)!!!”

Anil and Jackie have done 12 films together, including Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, 1942: A Love Story, Trimurti, and Shootout at Wadala.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Anil opened up about his long-standing professional equation with Jackie. “I think we both were very secure. We knew our pluses and minuses. I was always aware of my minuses. I don’t know about Jackie, but I was aware. I don’t have the presence and the sexuality that Jackie has, so both of us are the perfect foil to each other. Both of us would fill the frame and the filmmakers and the audience would get what they wanted from both of us. So what I couldn’t do, he could do, and what he couldn’t do, I could,” he said.

Anil has a number of films in the pipeline -- Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor; Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol; and Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht.