Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor on Sonam being away in London: Sunita and I miss our kids, worry about them constantly
bollywood

Anil Kapoor on Sonam being away in London: Sunita and I miss our kids, worry about them constantly

Actor Anil Kapoor talks about staying away from family in this pandemic, and what he thinks life would be post Covid.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Actor Anil Kapoor feels wrong to speculate on the future of businesses at a time when life itself hangs in the balance.

The past year and a half has been hard on all of us. While some had to sail through the period with their family, some had to stay apart from them, making things more difficult. Being in the latter category, actor Anil Kapoor also feels the pinch.

With his daughter, Sonam K Ahuja, living in London with husband Anand Ahuja, Kapoor is a worried father.

“Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we’re fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that’s been a huge relief,” he tells us.

The 64-year-old adds that this upheaval of everyday normal life, where even meeting our near and dear ones has become a task, will take time to settle.

“It is hard to say what the world will look like post-covid and I am not one to speculate. All I can do is hope and pray that we emerge stronger, wiser and more connected with each other at the end of this ordeal,” feels Kapoor.

He admits that his biggest learning so far has been that there is nothing more important than good health. “And to never take time with your loved ones for granted!” he adds.

While things take time to get back on track on the personal front, the professional front, too, seems to be in a limbo. Makers of various films had begun announcing theatrical releases when the second wave hit and shut everything down, yet again.

We ask Kapoor, who is set to star in films such as Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and Animal, whether he feels theatres will be able to survive the OTT supremacy in the current times. He notes, “It feels wrong to speculate on the future of businesses at a time when life itself hangs in the balance. But as an actor, of course I love the experience of the big screen and would love to see it thrive if conditions allow.”

