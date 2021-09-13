Anil Kapoor reacts to troll who called him and Sonam Kapoor 'shameless', said they could do 'anything for money'

Actor Anil Kapoor is the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch, which is currently airing its second season. In a promo for the upcoming episode, Arbaaz showed Anil some of the meanest comments people have made about him on social media.

Arbaaz showed Anil a rude comment about him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor, which read, “I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money." Anil, however, had a calm reply. “Agar unhoney aisa comment kiya hai to vo sayad burey mood me they, ya dukhi they (If the person has commented like this, then they must either be in a bad mood or upset),” he said.

Sonam is Anil's eldest child with wife Sunita Kapoor. They also have two other children – daughter Rhea Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anil spoke about being away from Sonam, who now lives in London. “Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we’re fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that’s been a huge relief,” he said. Sonam recently returned to Mumbai for Rhea's wedding with Karan Boolani.

On Pinch, Arbaaz also teased him about the viral ‘baal divas’ meme that always arrives in time for Children's Day, poking fun at Anil's body hair. Anil, however, let him know that he got the hair removed just for the show. “Mundan karwa ke aaya hu (I got it all removed)," he told Arbaaz. Anil also offered his body hair for hair transplants.

On the latest season, Arbaaz also welcomed guests such as Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani and others.