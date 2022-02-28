Anil Kapoor recalls family pressure to do Judaai: 'We were going through tough times after Roop Ki Rani debacle'

Actor Anil Kapoor has revealed the story behind his hit family drama, Judaai. The film, which completes 25 years of release on Monday, starred Anil with late Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. The film followed the story of a greedy woman who sells her husband to another woman for money. She later realises what she has lost when the husband falls for the second woman. The film enjoyed great success at the box office and multiple screenings on the cable over the years. (Also read: 25 years of Judaai: Actors recall working with late Sridevi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil has revealed that he was not always on board the film's idea. “I kept on saying no to the film as I could not connect with my character. I had a lot of pressure from family and the family production company as we were going through tough times financially after the debacle of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja,” he said.

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja also starred him with Sridevi. It was directed by Satish Kaushik and made on a massive budget but failed at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2018, on the film's 25 years, Satish had tweeted an apology to producer Boney Kapoor for the movie. “Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO but it was my first child and will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever and my sorry to @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film,” he wrote.

Apart from these two films, Anil and Sridevi also starred together in Mr India, Lamhe and more. Their's was one of Bollywood most-loved pairings. After her death in 2018, Anil wrote in a tweet, “A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don’t miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}