Anil Kapoor recalls simple 30-minute wedding with wife Sunita on their 42nd anniversary: ‘No honeymoon, no fanfare’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd wedding anniversary and 53 years of togetherness with wife Sunita Kapoor today. On the occasion, the actor looked back at their simple wedding ceremony and penned a heartfelt note for his wife on social media.

Anil Kapoor's romantic anniversary post for wife Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor pens romantic note for wife Sunita Ahuja on their anniversary.

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On Tuesday, Anil took to Instagram and shared several candid pictures with Sunita to wish her on their anniversary. One of the photos was from their wedding, while the others captured moments from their journey together over the years. Along with the pictures, he also shared a heartfelt note expressing his love and gratitude towards Sunita for always standing by him and supporting him through every phase of life.

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{{^usCountry}} He reminisced about their wedding day and wrote, “42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He reminisced about their wedding day and wrote, “42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anil further added, “I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don’t take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to forever still ahead of us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anil further added, “I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don’t take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to forever still ahead of us.” {{/usCountry}}

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Several celebrities, including Chunky Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, congratulated the couple in the comments section. Their daughter Rhea Kapoor also re-shared Anil’s post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Anniversary parents.”

About Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s love story

Anil and Sunita’s love story began in the late 1970s, long before the actor became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Sunita, a former model, was already well known in the fashion world when she met Anil. Their first interaction reportedly happened through a prank phone call arranged by mutual friends.

Anil later revealed that he was instantly drawn to Sunita’s voice and eventually met her at Raj Kapoor’s house, where he found her extremely attractive. Their friendship gradually turned into love, and the couple dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 1984.

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In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, Anil had shared that unlike films, he never formally asked Sunita to be his girlfriend because they both “just knew”. They got married in 1984 after dating for 10 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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