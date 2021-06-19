Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor recalls visiting Milkha Singh's home: 'His wife fed us most unforgettable aloo parathas'
bollywood

Anil Kapoor recalls visiting Milkha Singh's home: 'His wife fed us most unforgettable aloo parathas'

Anil Kapoor has recalled visiting Milkha Singh at his home and having 'the most unforgettable aloo parathas'. On Instagram, he also shared pictures with the athlete.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Anil Kapoor with late Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur.

Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday remembered visiting the home of late sprinter Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur and having 'the most unforgettable aloo parathas' he has 'ever had'. Taking to Instagram, he shared several throwback pictures with the athlete.

Anil Kapoor shared photos also featuring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar as they posed with the late Milkha Singh. He captioned the post, "Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly & deeply missed..."

Reacting to his post, director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "It was a lovely day." Fans also poured their condolences in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Legend gone." Another said, "We have lost a gem today #flyingsikhmilkhasingh #heartbreaking." "The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers," commented another.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, among others also paid tribute to the sprinter.

Milkha died on Friday night after a month-long battle with Covid-19, at the age of 91. He had lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment on June 13 at the age of 85. The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed The Flying Sikh for his accomplishments, is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Also Read | 'I love you with all my heart': Farhan Akhtar pens note for 'dearest Milkha Singh ji'

Meanwhile, Anil will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam.

