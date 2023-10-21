Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, Boney Kapur hints at sequel: ‘Work-in-progress for a big screen appearance’

Thirty-six years later, Anil Kapoor is back as Mr. India, his iconic titular character from Shekhar Kapur's 1987 film. No, it's not for a sequel, but for a Google Pixel commercial. However, fans can't get over how Anil still looks the same in the Mr. India avatar and want him to star in a sequel already. (Also Read: Annu Kapoor had to change his name as Anil Kapoor was already a star: ‘He was a hero, I was zero’)

Anil strikes back as Mr. India

Anil Kapoor returns as Mr. India in a new ad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the new ad, Arun Verma's (Anil's character in Mr India) little associated Jugal is seen sneaking into a haunted mansion. He accidentally bumps into an ornate vase, which is about to fall on the floor and crack into pieces. But it suddenly starts floating in the air and is placed back to the spot it fell from. Anil Kapoor as Arun Verma then emerges out of thin air as Mr. India, the iconic character who has the power of invisibility thanks to a special bracelet. The Mr India theme also plays in the background as Anil appears.

Arun and Jugal then discover the Google Pixel smartphone, and Anil's voiceover goes on to explain the gadget's features. The story would unfurl further as “To be continued” appears on the screen at the end of the commercial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share the video with the caption, “The beauty of time, the thing that makes it so precious, is that it never stands still. Our lives are full of highs and lows , appearances and disappearances… Mr. India is a phenomenon that even time could not erase, at once a ghost and the most real person I have ever played. And now, 38 years later, Mr. India is back with the Google #Pixel8! In flesh and unfiltered, just the time-tested and timeless soul of Arun Verma reappearing to entertain and thrill you. So watch this screen carefully because this superhero has been known to disappear at the drop of his hat (wink emoji).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reactions to the return of Mr India

Anil's Instagram handle showed only this new post as the older posts were made invisible akin Mr. India. Fans couldn't hold back their excitement. One of them commented, “How in this earth is it freaking possible that this man is still looking the same even after almost 35 years, since this film was released?” Many of them demanded the film's sequel. A fan wrote, “Mr India’s sequel should have come out already. Even this recreation in a mobile phone ad gave me goosebumps.” “Just make the sequel already!,” commented another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr. India producer and Anil's elder brother Boney Kapoor hinted at a sequel as he shared the video on X with the caption, “Work in progress for a big screen appearance. #MrIndia #MrIndia2 @AnilKapoor.”

Shekhar Kapur also took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared the video with the caption, “So #MrIndia decided to be invisible for the last 30 years and now suddenly re-emerged! How come he looks the same? Maybe the bracelet doesn’t just give you power of invisibility, but also eternal youth!”

Mr. India also starred Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Ahmed Khan, and Aftab Shivdasani among others.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON