Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Malaika Arora arrives with Arjun Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor-Khushi pose together, see pics
bollywood

Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Malaika Arora arrives with Arjun Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor-Khushi pose together, see pics

Anil Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at his Mumbai residence. Many Bollywood stars attended the bash.
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor,, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence.(Varinder Chawla)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 10:22 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

On the occasion of Diwali, actor Anil Kapoor hosted a grand party at his Mumbai residence for friends and family. Many Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor lit up the party with their presence.

In the pictures captured outside Anil's house, Janhvi can be seen wearing a light green saree, while her sister Khushi Kapoor wore a pink off-shoulder lehenga-choli. They posed with their father, Boney Kapoor, who wore a pink kurta with pyjamas.

Boney Kapoor and his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor arrive at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)
RELATED STORIES

Malaika Arora arrived with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. She wore a pink silk saree with a choker and bangles. Her hair was tied into a neat bun. Arjun was dressed in a black kurta-pyjama.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted outside Anil Kapoor residence. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, posed for the paparazzi. She wore a sea-green saree. She has previously appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Shanaya Kapoor spotted outside Anil Kapoor residence. (Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay shared a picture from the party, where his mother Nirmal Kapoor was seen with his daughter Shanaya. He captioned the picture, “This one is going to be my most precious picture. My beautiful Mother and my Daughter Happy Diwali #gratitude #godiskind." In the photo, both Shanaya and Nirmal can be seen wearing similar coloured outfits as they posed for the camera, holding hands. 

Read More: Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani light up celebrations, see pics

Earlier, Anil shared a collage from the Diwali pooja at his home. In the pictures, he wore a white kurta-pyjama and prayed with folded hands. Anil wished his fans a “Happy Diwali.”

Anil Kapoor performing pooja. (Instagram)

Anil is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil kapoor shanaya kapoor malaika arora janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Harsh Varrdhan posts anti-cracker tweet, reacts to pic of Anil bursting crackers

5

Lamhe turns 30: Anil Kapoor remembers the ‘iconic’ film

Anil Kapoor on 30 years of Lamhe: I sacrificed a lot for this film

Karisma Kapoor poses with nephew Jeh Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor calls it ‘adorable’
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP