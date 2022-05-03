Anil Kapoor says son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the star of Thar: 'Hum to aise hi supporting actor hain'

Anil Kapoor has said that it's his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, not him, who is the star of their upcoming film Thar. The father-son duo will be seen on the screen together for the second time in the Netflix original. The desi-Western thriller also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik, but Anil said that the film belongs to Harsh. Also Read| Anil Kapoor watches RRR with Anupam Kher in Mumbai theatre, says it feels like a date; Anupam disagrees. Watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil will be seen as a cop in the film, while Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will play Siddharth, an antique dealer who travels through a remote village that has been rocked recently by many violent killings. Anil, who plays local inspector Surekha Singh, crosses paths with Siddharth as he investigates these killings.

Anil talked about the film, which is scheduled for a release on May 6, after his recent "movie date" with Anupam Kher. He said, "It's a different kind of movie. The trailer has received good response." Anupam then said, "Harsh ki film hai (It's Harsh's film)," and Anil reiterated the same statement. He said, "Harsh ki film hai. Hum to aise hi supporting actor hain (It's Harsh's film. We're just supporting actors)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil also promoted the film ahead of his "movie date" with Anupam. After Anupam boasted about his recent release The Kashmir Files being in the 300 crore club with its earnings, Anil replied with his hands folded, "Sir if at least I can beat ₹30 crores in my other films I would be very happy sir. Please give blessings sir."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil had previously starred with Harsh in AK vs AK, in which he had a guest appearance. The black comedy thriller film was released on Netflix in December 2020. Thar, which will also have a direct release on Netflix, is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil and Harsh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON