Anil Kapoor watches RRR with Anupam Kher in Mumbai theatre, says it feels like a date; Anupam disagrees. Watch video

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, who have starred together in a number of movies in the 1990s, recently got together to watch RRR. Chatting with each other before the start of the film, they noted that it has been a long time since they watched a movie together. Anil even said that this feels like a date to him, but Anupam didn't agree with his idea. Also Read| Anil Kapoor says son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rejected his suggestions when they were shooting Thar: 'I was wrong'

Anupam Kher shared a video of their conversation on his Instagram account on Monday, along with the caption, “Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy.” He also added emojis of sunglasses, clapper board, laughing face, along with the hashtags--friends, joy o cinema.

The duo had gone to watch RRR, a period action drama by SS Rajamouli which has done a business of over ₹1,100 crore worldwide after its release on March 24. However, Anil and Anupam spared no chance to plug in their own films.

The video started with Anil saying, "We both have come to see a film, after many many years." Anupam added, "Thousand years. We used to come for our own premieres." Anil then said, "Yes, you know I am feeling as if I am in St Xavier's college, and that I am going out for a date." Anupam, shocked at Anil's suggestion, asked, "Sorry?"

Anil repeated, "I am feeling as if I have come out for a date." Anupam did not like the idea and replied, "I would not like to say that." But Anil continued to insist, saying, "No but a date with Anupam Kher. We are watching Rajamouli's RRR. Are you looking forward to the film?"

In response, Anupam made a hint to Anil's upcoming film Thar, also starring his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sheikh, and Satish Kaushik. He said, "I am very looking forward to RRR. I thought I have to have a conversation with him on the 6th." Anil then said, "But on 6th even Thar is releasing, so not only RRR publicity a little bit of Thar publicity should also be done."

Anupam made a reference to his film The Kashmir Files, saying, "I will 100% talk about it. One thing common between Mr Rajamouli and me is that we are all in 300 crore club. maybe he is a little more than that."

Anil replied with his hands folded, "Sir if at least I can beat ₹30 crores in my other films I would be very happy sir. Please give blessings sir." Giving his blessings, Anupam said, "Jug Jug Jeeyo," plugging another of Anil's films in which he stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. He repeated at the end of the video, "So we are very happy that we are watching a film together after a long time."

