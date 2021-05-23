Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor shares pic from Sunday workout, Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty call him an 'inspiration'
Anil Kapoor shares pic from Sunday workout, Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty call him an 'inspiration'

Anil Kapoor, who has used his time during the coronavirus lockdowns to transform his body, dropped a new picture. See here.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Anil Kapoor has been sharing pictures of the transformation of his body through the lockdown.

Actor Anil Kapoor, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his workout routine. The actor shared a candid post-workout picture, which showed his ripped physique.

"Lockdown is compulsory What you do with it is optional," Anil Kapoor captioned the post.

The 65-year-old's bulked-up frame left actors Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty Kundra impressed. In the comments box, Neena wrote: "You are an inspiration." Shilpa called him an "#Inspiration."

Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in prominent roles.

Anil will also be working in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

