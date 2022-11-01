Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor announced arrival of their first grandchild Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with this special gift. See pic

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share how her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor had welcomed their first grandchild Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on his arrival. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu on August 20 this year. The couple had also explained the significance behind their baby boy's name with a detailed post on Instagram. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja name their baby boy Vayu, share first picture)

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam re-shared a post by a kitchenware brand, which read, “Welcome baby, Vayu Kapoor Auja." The featured products in the pictures included a designer thali (plate), among other utensils, especially made to celebrate Vayu's birth.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the brand ikkis.21 wrote, “The Vayu tattva in Indian philosophy is symbolised by a blue circle lovingly chosen by the proud grandparents @kapoor.sunita and Anil Kapoor @anilskapoor to announce the arrival of their first grandchild Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, the newborn son of style icons Sonam @sonamkapoor and Anand Ahuja @anandahuja.”

It further added, “Good design always connects the dots and brings a meaningful resonance, sharing the joy and sentiment behind the gift as was the intent of this design loving family @rheakapoor.” Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022. The couple had dated for a few years before they got married in May 2018. Recently, the couple took to Instagram to explain the significance behind their son's name and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

They further said, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

Recently, Sonam hosted a dreamy Diwali party, which was attended by Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Rakul Preet Singh among others.

