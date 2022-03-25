Anil Kapoor talks about becoming grandparents in birthday post for wife Sunita, Sonam Kapoor shares old magazine cover

Anil Kapoor has penned a sweet note for wife Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. Sharing a picture of her on Instagram, Anil addressed her as the love of his life and the mother of his children. He also talked about stepping into new roles as grand parents. The couple's daughter Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy earlier this week. Also read: Anil Kapoor is excited to be grandpa, Nick Jonas and Anushka Sharma send good wishes as Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Sharing a picture of Sunita, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day… This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita.”

Sunita replied to the post with several heart emoticons and wrote, “Love you to eternity.” Their son-in-law Karan Boolani, husband of Rhea Kapoor, also showered the post with heart emoticons. Farah Khan also commented, “Lovvvv her too papaji.”

Sonam also wished her mother with a bunch of photos. “Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me ! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child @kapoor.sunita,” she wrote.

Anil Kapoor had recently expressed his happiness on turning a grandfather soon. Sharing the pictures from Sonam's pregnancy photo shoot, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!”

Anil and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984 after 10 years of courtship. Anil proposed to Sunita after signing the film Meri Jung, which was considered to be his breakthrough performance. They tied the knot the next day in a low-key ceremony that was attended by around 10 people. They are parents to two daughters: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

